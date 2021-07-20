Security company operator loses RM39,700 to smartphone app scam

SIBU (July 20): A 49-year-old security company operator lost RM39,700 to scammers after downloading a smartphone app purportedly offering discounted utility bills payment.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, the victim saw an advertisement of the app on Facebook on July 16, offering an eight per cent discount on utility bills payments.

“He became interested and responded by providing his phone number to the advertiser,” ACP Stanley said in a statement today.

ACP Stanley said at 8.44pm on the same day, the victim received a Whatsapp message telling him to download a ‘Direct Pay’ app into his smartphone in order to enjoy the discount.

The victim was required to fill in his personal and banking details in the app, he said.

“At 3pm on July 17, he received a call from his bank informing him that a total of RM39,700 have been transferred from his account to Finexus Cards Sdn Bhd’s account in 12 transactions.

“He lodged a police report after realising that the app he downloaded was used by scammers to obtain his personal and banking details to make unauthorised transfers from his bank account,” he said.

ACP Stanley added the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.