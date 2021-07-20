SUPP Piasau food bank’s final distribution on July 22

MIRI (July 20): July 22 will be the final day of food and cooked meals distribution by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau Service Centre, said Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Piasau assemblyman told the media yesterday that as Sarawak is now in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) with many sectors reopening, many can now go back to work.

“In view of the situation in Miri that is slowly on track to economic recovery, we have decided to cease operation of the food bank service after July 22,” he said.

The food bank started July 3 to help those affected by the pandemic tide over difficult times during the Movement Control Order period.

Ting thanked the people of Miri for their overwhelming support to help those in need with donation of essential items and cooked warm meals as well as those who turned up for abiding with the standard operating procedures despite a chaotic start.