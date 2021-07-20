Swan City Recreational Club Sibu donates 100 food baskets to the needy

SIBU (July 20): Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS) gave away 100 food baskets to the needy residents here affected by the Covid-19 pandemic last weekend.

Its president Mark Yeo said items in one of the food baskets included a bag of rice, canned foods, cooking oil, noodles and surgical face masks.

“It is part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) and we hope our little contribution will at least help the needy to overcome their difficult time at this difficult moment,” he said.

SCRCS had also contributed surgical face masks to the frontliners including police personnel and the media several months back.

“We will continue to do what is necessary and everything will be carried out strictly according to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).”

Yeo also expressed his gratitude to sponsors Lau Pick Teck, Hii Teck Ang, Joe Ting, Goh Beng Tiong, Yew Dee Yu and NH Wong for their kind gesture.