Two arrested as GOF foils attempt to smuggle in ciggies, alcohol

KUCHING (July 20): The General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband into the state during an operation in Lundu on July 14.

GOF Sarawak commander SAC Saini Bongkek in a statement yesterday said the attempt was uncovered when a GOF team stopped a lorry driven by two foreign nationals and found it to be transporting cigarettes, alcohol and other smuggled goods.

He said the cigarettes were worth about RM90,800, alcohol (RM21,400) and other goods (RM20,000) while the lorry was valued at RM60,000.

“The arrests and seizure of goods are being investigated under the Immigration Act 1963 and Customs Act 1967,” he said.

He added that from Jan 1 to July 18 this year, GOF Sarawak recorded seizures amounting to RM27,777,262.

Meanwhile, Saini said between July 12 and 18, GOF personnel had foiled attempts by 33 foreign citizens, comprising 23 men and 10 women, to enter the state illegally.

“All of them were ordered to return back to their home country,” he added.

He said the GOF is committed to strengthening border security in Sarawak to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the state and also prevent cross-border crimes, apart from curbing the spread of Covid-19.