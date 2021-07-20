Two villages in Kuching among four localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (July 20): Four localities in three districts including two villages here have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the EMCO for Kampung Bintawa Hilir and Kampung Sungai Tapang will run for two weeks starting tomorrow (July 21) until August 3.

“The EMCO has also been imposed on a squatter house at Sg Plan (behind SOP) in Bintulu effective yesterday (July 19) until August 1 while Rh Bat, Simpang Koko in Sarikei started its EMCO today and this will be in effect until August 5,” it said.

The committee also announced the end of EMCOs for five localities in four districts effective today.

They are Kampung Mambong in Kuching; Rh Anita, Balai Badak, Kampung Klampai and Rh Abang, Lubuk Kerikap, Sebetan in Saratok; Rh Lau ak Janting, Batu 20 Jalan Bintulu-Miri in Bintulu; and Kejin Camp, Shin Yang, Long Lama Estate in Telang Usan.