UKM hospital denies rumors of out-of-control Covid-19 outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has clarified that Covid-19 cases involving the operating theatre of the hospital are under control.

HCTM UKM, in a statement today, said all its staff especially healthcare personnel always abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Health Ministry, whether at the workplace or elsewhere.

“HCTM is very concerned over the increase in Covid-19 cases involving these healthcare personnel and will always monitor such developments,” it said.

The statement was issued to deny a viral message on social media which claimed that Covid-19 infections had gone out of control at the operating theatre mainly because of non-adherence to SOP, especially regarding the wearing of personal protective equipment. – Bernama