Vaccinate teachers before schools reopen

KOTA KINABALU: Teachers should be fully vaccinated for the safety of students and their own before schools reopen in stages for physical teaching and learning from September 1.

The United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Committees, Sabah (Sabah Dong Zong) chairman Datuk Jimmy Yong Kyok Ming said around 250 teachers, or about half the teaching staff in the nine Chinese independent secondary schools in Sabah have yet to be immunized.

“This is very worrying,” he said.

He said the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccines should be taken three weeks apart, while the protective effects of the vaccine would take another two weeks to kick in.

As physical classes were set to resume in stages from September 1, Yong urged the State Government to make arrangements for teachers, especially those in Chinese independent secondary schools, to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

Besides teachers, he said students who would be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) examination should be immunized as well in preparation for their return to school.