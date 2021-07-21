474 new cases, one death, two clusters

KOTA KINABALU: The State Health Department on Wednesday reported 474 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah with one death in Beaufort and two new clusters.

State spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the two new clusters, Kluster Sawit Lung and Kluster Industri KKIP Selatan involved the districts of Beluran, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

“Kluster Sawit Lung in Beluran involved an infection at a plantation, suspected due to poor compliance with SOPs.

“The index case was a male, non-citizen, aged 35, symptomatic since July 12, before being confirmed positive for RTK-Ag with a grading of 80 per cent, during entrance screening on July 14. On the same day, three more individuals were tested with epidemiology related to the workplace,” he said.

From 40 contacts screened, 11 tested positive involving workmates and family members.

Masidi added investigation and control activities were still ongoing.

“Kluster Industri KKIP Selatan in Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran happened in a plastic factory. The index case was a 20-year-old factory operator who tested positive with 97 per cent grading at Family Care Clinic Sepanggar on July 12, after experiencing symptoms on July 9. He was admitted to PKRC for further treatment.

“From 45 samples taken among close contacts in Kota Kinabalu, eight cases tested positive, 32 negative and five are still waiting for results.

“Meanwhile, four cases related to epidemiology were registered in Tuaran, bringing the cumulative cases for this cluster to 12,” he said.

Sabah’s total cases as of July 21 are 76,927.