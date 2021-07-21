Another longhouse in Sarawak placed under EMCO, says SDMC

KUCHING (July 21): A longhouse in Sarikei has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for 17 days starting tomorrow (July 22), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that Rh Gimang at Jalan Kwong Ming Minah will be imposed with the EMCO until August 7.

It also said the EMCOs for two longhouses in Sarikei have been extended for another two days starting tomorrow.

“Rh Nugu at Kerubong Selalang and Rh Tapoi at Sg Setajam will undergo EMCO until July 23,” it added.

The committee also announced the end of EMCO for five localities in four districts.

“Three localities namely Rh Joseph, Nanga Bangkit and Rh Munan, Nanga Bangkit Ulu in Spaoh, Betong as well as the workers quarters of DD Pelita Sebungan Palm Oil Plantation in Sebauh had their EMCO lifted today while the EMCO for Rh Lidom, Nanga Enseluai in Julau ends tomorrow (July 22).

“Rh Ujit, Sg Rayah in Bintangor, Meradong will end its EMCO on July 23,” said SDMC.