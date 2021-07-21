APM personnel catch four-metre python at house in Miri

MIRI (July 21): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a python measuring about four metres at a house in Kampung Wireless, Jalan Permaisuri here today.

APM Miri officer Usman Harto said a team of four trained snake handlers led by Bohari Abdullah went to the scene after receiving a report at 7.48am.

Upon arrival at the house at 7.54am, Usman said the team was informed by the 43-year-old male complainant that he found a batik python coiling itself around a chicken near a wood pile under the house.

Following that, he immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the python.

“The team conducted a check under the house and found a batik python hiding between the gaps of the wood pile.

“They managed to capture the reptile the size of an adult’s wrist, measuring four metres and weighing around 10 kilogrammes,” he added.

The operation ended at 8.09am and the batik python was later released into its own habitat.