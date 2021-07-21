As total Covid-19 cases drop, number of new critical cases increases – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): The number of fresh Covid-19 patients requiring breathing assistance increased in a day-to-day comparison, with 110 out of today’s 11,985 new infections within Category 4 (Cat4) and Category 5(Cat5), said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health Ministry’s (MOH) director-general in a statement today revealed that 65 from today’s new cases were in the Cat5 or at the stage requiring ventilators and 45 more who were in Cat4 which requires oxygen assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham today said another 178 patients from today’s new infections were in Category 3(Cat3) or at the stage where they start to exhibit lung inflammation.

“On the whole, only 2.4 per cent of the cases reported today are in Cat3 to Cat5 and 97.6 per cent are within Category 1 and Category 2, which is at first diagnosis.

“As such, the MOH has taken the approach for cases in Cat1 and Cat2 which are low risk and have a suitable residence to be quarantined or isolated at home,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said this would allow those diagnosed in Cat3 to Cat5 which requires medical assistance to be admitted to designated hospitals, treatment and isolation centres and Intensive Care Units (ICU)

Yesterday, out of the 12,366 new Covid-19 cases reported, 53 of them were in Cat5, 33 in Cat4 and 98 in Cat3.

Dr Noor Hisham also revealed how those currently filling the ICU beds are mostly those in their 40s and 50s, and there are fewer of those aged 60 and above.

“This situation proves the vaccine has helped in reducing the infection of Covid-19 among the vulnerable and the elderly,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 927 patients are currently warded in ICUs nationwide, with 459 from that total requiring respiratory assistance.

Yesterday, there were 924 patients warded in the ICUs with 448 requiring breathing assistance. – MalayMail