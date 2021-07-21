Association of Churches in Bintulu asked to help ensure members vaccinated

BINTULU (July 21): The Association of Churches in Bintulu has been called on to continue encouraging members over the age of 18 to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

In making the call, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said it is important to get the full cooperation of all parties to accelerate the rate of vaccinations here.

“The association is welcomed to contact the P217 Bintulu MP Service Centre for any assistance needed,” he said after presenting an RM2 million cheque from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) yesterday.

Tiong said the funds would be used to upgrade Christian cemeteries in Kuala Setiam.

“I hope that the beneficiaries will make full use of the funds for road upgrades and expanding parking spaces to take the increasing traffic volume into account, and preempt any related issues that may arise,” he said.

He added all churches should work based on open communication on this matter so that the relevant road works could be carried out smoothly.