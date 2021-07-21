Covid-19: Indonesia records 1,383 deaths in 24 hours

JAKARTA (July 21): Indonesia continues to record more than a thousand Covid-19 deaths daily – with 1,383 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency posted via its Twitter account @BNPB_Indonesia today, the total number of deaths thus far has increased to 77,583.

The province of East Java recorded the highest daily number of deaths with 402 deaths, followed by Central Java (386), and West Java (119), and the remainder in other provinces.

There are 33,772 new cases recorded, bringing the total cases to 2,983,830 with 549,694 patients currently undergoing treatment. – Bernama