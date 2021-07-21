Covid-19: MOH uses new drug to prevent more severe health conditions among patients

SHAH ALAM (July 21): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is using Baricitinib, a new drug combination to prevent Covid-19 patients from transitioning to a more severe category, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham said the new combination was administered to Covid-19 patients at a rate of between two to four milligrammes to prevent the risk of developing pneumonia.

He said information on the improvement or the transition of patients from category one to more severe health conditions (category three to category five) was dynamic, therefore MOH would continue to monitor patient information via the MySejahtera mobile application.

Dr Adham also urged patients to continue making self-assessment through the mobile application especially those who are undergoing home quarantine.

He told reporters this during a press conference after the handing over of the final batch of the Sinovac vaccines by Pharmaniaga Bhd Group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope to the ministry today.

Present to witness the handover was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

On vaccination for adolescents in the country, he said the government would wait for further clinical data from Pfizer International on the matter, adding currently it would focus on completing the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for the adult population first.

Dr Adham said the ministry was also considering giving vaccines to support groups at schools including bus drivers, school security guards and food suppliers in efforts to protect students from Covid-19 infection. – Bernama