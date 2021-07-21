Covid-19: One Delta variant case confirmed in Sibu

SIBU (July 21): One case of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which is the most transmissible variant yet, has been confirmed here.

The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SSDMC) said in a statement that Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) Institute of Health and Community Medicine found that Covid-19 samples sent for testing on July 12 were certified to be the Delta variant.

“The case is an Indonesian illegal immigrant, who had taken a PCR test on July 7 and tested positive for Covid-19.

“Preliminary screenings showed that he was infected with the Covid-19 variant and samples were sent to Unimas for confirmation results,” the committee said.

The man has been under quarantine at Sibu Hospital since July 7.

SSDMC said the initial investigation found that the man entered Sarawak from Indonesia on July 5.

One of the man’s Indonesian contacts and two of his local contacts tested negative, but are currently detained in quarantine centres here for 21 days.

Police are investigating the case.

SDDMC stressed that Sibu folk must continue to be vigilant and practise strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as to always wear face masks, observe physical distancing, and avoid crowded places even after they have been vaccinated.

“Also be reminded not to hire illegal foreign workers,” added the committee.