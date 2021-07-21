Cuepacs Sarawak presents aid to Sentosa Hospital’s front-liners

SIBU (July 21): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak has handed over aid to frontline workers quarantined at Sentosa Hospital.

Chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said the aid included food and beverages for the 160 front-liners.

“This is in line with the government’s efforts in dealing with the current pandemic and we offer our moral support so that the front-liners will remain strong,” he said.

“Hopefully, our small contribution in the form of drinks and dry food can meet the needs of the civil servants and the front-liners.”

Sentosa Hospital front-liners and patients were placed under quarantine recently due to a second Covid-19 outbreak there.