DCM cautions against lackadaisical attitude towards SOPs although Covid-19 on downward trend

KUCHING (July 21): State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has cautioned Sarawakians against a lackadaisical attitude in observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) as Covid-19 cases in the state begin to drop.

The deputy chief minister said the SOPs to prevent Covid-19 must be maintained at all times, even in rural areas, among the people living there and those visiting them.

“We are not out of the woods yet. Positive cases are occurring to indicate the virus is still with us, although there has been a downward trend,” Uggah said in a statement today.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman gave the advice when meeting longhouse folk from Melabu Bair, Ulu Layar and Rumah Jawat in Babu Tengah, Debak near Spaoh yesterday.

“We must continue to be cautious and vigilant. This includes being wary of outsiders visiting us but not complying with the SOPs like wearing face masks and others,” he said.

Uggah added visitors must also respect the need to comply with the SOPs in order to protect themselves and rural areas.

“Protocols like wearing the face mask, observing physical distancing, and others … they are meant to be followed to the dot,” he said.

Uggah also announced an RM100,000 government grant for the construction of a steel suspension bridge at Melabu Tengah to replace the one destroyed by a recent flood in the area.

At Rumah Jawat, Uggah, accompanied by Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and Dr Richard Rapu — a political secretary to the chief minister, checked on the progress of site levelling work for the longhouse expansion project.

They also visited SK Nanga Gayau to inspect the school’s on-going RM7 million upgrading works.

The project includes the construction of a three-storey block comprising six classrooms, science laboratories, teachers’ office, administrative centre, four units of teachers’ quarters, and other facilities.

Construction works are expected to be completed by January next year.