Dr Noor Hisham: Slight dip in new Covid-19 infections over last 24 hours to 11,985 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): Fresh cases of Covid-19 infections declined marginally today with 11,985 new infections reported over the last day, with more than half of new cases detected in the Klang Valley.

Health Ministry Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a tweet, detailed 5,550 new infections in Selangor, followed by 1,174 in Kuala Lumpur and 800 cases in Kedah.

Negri Sembilan reported 745 new infections, with 644 new cases in Johor, and Pahang, which is under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan with 603 fresh infections.

This brings the cumulative number of local Covid-19 infections to 951,884. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME