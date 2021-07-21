Drug-related arrests in Sarawak up 12.52 pct in June

KUCHING (July 21): There was a 12.52 per cent increase in the number of arrests for drug-related offences in Sarawak last month compared to the month before.

Assistant Minister of Community Well-being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said the monthly report for the One Stop Committee (OSC) to address drug and substance issues (MIDS) showed 564 enforcement operations carried out by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), Customs Department, and National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) Sarawak.

“As a result of the operations, a total of 683 arrests were recorded. This number includes 77 involving drug distribution; 173 possessing drugs and substances; and 433 were urine-positive individuals.

“The number is an increase of 12.52 per cent compared to arrests made in May, which saw 607 arrests,” he told a press conference today.

Harden said through the operations 23.3kg of drugs and compressed substances, and 1,072 pills with an estimated value of RM514,000 were seized.

“The impact of these drug seizures was able to curb a total of 23,837 times the use of drugs and illicit substances and save 5,959 individuals for a period of one month in Sarawak,” he said.

He added the arrests and seizures restricted the supply and demand for drugs and substances in the state, which is part of the Committee’s Action Plan chain.

Harden also said for every individual who receives treatment and rehabilitation for drugs in Sarawak, there are eight others who do not.

To ensure those involved in drugs do not continue to abuse drugs and substances, he said the OSC MIDS chain focuses on interventional actions in the form of treatment and rehabilitation.

“For the period of June 2021, a total of 2,140 people are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, with 114 in Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen), and 2,026 more under community rehabilitation centres.

“To increase access to addiction treatment and drug and substance abuse rehabilitation in Sarawak, one of the OSC MIDS action plans this year is to increase access to treatment and rehabilitation in communities in high-risk districts by a number of actions,” he said.

Harden explained this included expanding the One Stop Centre for Addiction (Osca) services at seven selected and suitable health clinics in Lawas, Samarahan, Subis, Betong, Bau, Bintulu, and Sibu districts.

He said the MIDS network also emphasises preventive actions through evidenced-based awareness, advocacy, and screening programmes in educational institutions, the workplace, in the community, and the family.

“As of June 2021, a total of 64 series of prevention and prevention education programmes have been implemented by the district-level OSC MIDS in the workplace; in educational institutions; and in the community,” he added.