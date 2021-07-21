EMCO in three localities in Pahang, one in Sabah starting Friday – DPM

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in three localities in Pahang and one in Sabah from Friday to Aug 5, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said in Pahang it involved Felda Jengka 12, Jerantut; Kampung Belangkap, Rompin; and Kampung Orang Asli Ruai, Batu Talam, Raub, while in Sabah it involved Taman Merpati, Sandakan.

He said the decision was taken by a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) after examining the Health Ministry’s (MOH) presentation and taking into account the risk assessment as well as the trend of Covid-19 infection.

“The SOP (standard operating procedures) for all EMCOs is the same as previously announced,” he said in a statement on the development of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO, today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said the EMCO in two localities in Sabah, namely in Kampung Istimewa, Batu Sapi, Sandakan and One Borneo Condominium, Kota Kinabalu, which was supposed to end tomorrow, will be extended until Aug 5.

He said the government had also agreed to end the EMCO in seven localities as scheduled tomorrow, namely in the entire district of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan; Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park workers’ quarters, Gebeng, Pahang, and two housing estates in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, namely Taman Kurnia Jaya and Taman Pinggiran Golf.

Apart from that, Kampung Sungai Imam, Tawau, Sabah; two villages in Putatan, Sabah, namely Kampung Lembising and Kampung Dumpil Keramat; Kampung Balibata, Beaufort, Sabah and Kampung Pintasan, Kota Belud, Sabah.

Meanwhile, the DPM said yesterday, 25 premises covering factories, business premises and construction sites were ordered to close for failing to comply with set SOPs in inspections as well as “spot checks” or surprise inspections carried out by the Compliance Operation Task Force.

On the same day, he said a total of 420 individuals were arrested for violating the SOPs where 332 of them were compounded, 82 were remanded and six were bailed, while through “Ops Benteng” a total of 15 illegal immigrants were detained. – Bernama