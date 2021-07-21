Petros hands over RM140,280 to State Disaster Fund

KUCHING (July 21): Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) today handed over a contribution of RM140,280 to the State Disaster Fund.

Petros Board of Directors chairman Tan Sri Hamid Bugo presented the cheque to State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the latter’s office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

In a statement, Petros said the contribution is for the procurement of critical support equipment for intensive care units of hospitals statewide.

It said the amount was raised through voluntary contributions from individual employees, Petros executive management, and board of directors, as well as from the group’s corporate social responsibility fund.

“At Petros, our number one priority is safety and health … a commitment we put into action every day.

“Today, we do so in solidarity with our healthcare front-liners and services in the fight against Covid-19,” said the statement.

Petros added it hoped the focussed contribution would assist the healthcare system where it is most needed.