Rela member suffers leg fracture after being hit by motorcycle while manning roadblock at Mile16 Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (July 21): A People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member who was manning a roadblock at Mile 16 Jalan Kuching-Serian fractured his left leg after he was hit by a motorcycle at around 8.15pm last night.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the 21-year-old victim was conducting a routine check on the vehicles passing through the roadblock together with the police and other Rela personnel when three motorcycles approached the roadblock.

“One of the motorcycles suddenly accelerated, believed to be trying to crash through the roadblock and the victim was hit by the motorcycle.

“The Rela member fell and suffered injury to his left leg, believed to be bone fracture,” he said in a statement today.

Aidil said the 15-year-old motorcyclist, who hit the victim also fell and injured his elbow and knee.

The motorcyclist was later arrested to enable the police to conduct further investigation.

“After being given medical treatment, the suspect was arrested and is currently being investigated for reckless driving,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1)(A) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987.

The injured Rela personnel was taken to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.