SDMC asked to adjust SOPs based on Covid-19 cases in each district

KAPIT (July 21): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has been asked to adjust standard operating procedures (SOPs) according to the number of Covid-19 cases in each district across the state.

Kapit Chung Hua Kindergarten board of management chairman Sii Bang Ee opined there should not be blanket SOPs covering the whole state as many districts were recording fewer Covid-19 cases of late.

He pointed out that Kapit, Song, Bukit Mabong, and Belaga recorded no new Covid-19 cases yesterday while Kuching had 170.

Sii suggested that should Kapit return to a green zone with no new positive cases in a 14-day period, SDMC could relax SOPs for the division to enable economic recovery.

“Allowing walk-in Covid-19 vaccination since June 14, 2021 has greatly reduced the Covid-19 positive cases in Kapit. We should be the first division in the state to achieve over 80 per cent of all those eligible vaccinated by the third week of August.

“When we create herd immunity, hopefully we’ll be able to return to normal life. All businesses should reopen without restrictions, market to open fully, no need to apply for police permits for inter-district travel, and schools to reopen because in Kapit students, especially those living in rural longhouses, have suffered when there is lack of internet connectivity,” he said when reelected board chairman for a third two-year term yesterday.

He added Chung Hua Kindergarten is ready to reopen as soon as SDMC allows it.