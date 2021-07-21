Song reverts to yellow zone, S’wak red zone districts remain at 19 – SDMC

KUCHING (July 21): Districts categorised as Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak remain at 19 today, while Song reverted from orange zone to yellow, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) .

Song became the state’s 14th yellow zone district after recording only 13 local Covid-19 infections in the last 14 days, the committee said.

Because of this, SDMC said, the number of orange zone districts has been reduced to only three.

The number of green zone districts on the other hand is unchanged at four.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Kuching topped the list of red zone districts with 1,691 local infections recorded in the past 14 days.

The other red zone districts are Beluru (49), Betong (44), Lundu (195), Saratok (126). Tebedu (68), Telang Usan (60), Bau (115), Meradong (160), Tatau (46), Subis (92), Mukah (95), Sarikei (203), Samarahan (151), Serian (207), Kapit (61), Bintulu (107), Miri (120) and Sibu (273).

The committee added that the three orange zone districts are Selangau with 28 local cases for the past 14 days, Lubok Antu (21) and Bukit Mabong (29).

Apart from Song, the other yellow zone districts are Asajaya with 17 local cases recorded in the past 14 days, Sri Aman (10), Kanowit (15), Dalat (12), Sebauh (4), Pakan (20), Matu (7), Simunjan (6), Julau (5), Kabong (1), Marudi (4), Pusa (2) and Belaga (1).

The four green zone districts in Sarawak are Tanjung Manis, Limbang, Lawas and Daro.