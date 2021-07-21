Teen killed, pregnant wife seriously hurt after bike rams into rear of lorry

SIBU (July 21): A 17-year-old labourer died while his pregnant wife was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding crashed into the rear of a lorry at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here on Monday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the deceased was identified as Roddy Dejah from Rumah Sempurai, Sungai Antu.

He said the incident happened around 3.15pm when the lorry driver stopped on the left lane of the road to check on the vehicle which had broken down.

“While inspecting the cause of the lorry’s breakdown, a motorcycle carrying the couple rammed into the rear of the vehicle,” he said in a statement.

Roddy was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel while his seriously-injured wife, who was seven months into her pregnancy, was sent to Sibu Hospital, added Stanley.

The 54-year-old lorry driver was detained following the incident and later released on police bail.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.