Woman fined over FB posting on cop

KOTA KINABALU: A businesswoman was fined RM5,000, in default, two months’ jail by the Sessions Court here on Wednesday for posting a remark on her Facebook aimed to tarnish the image of a policeman.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the fine on Berallainitta Webley, 29, after the latter admitted to a charge under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

Berallainitta was arrested for committing the offence in Kota Marudu on October 13, 2019.

The facts of the case stated that the complainant had issued three traffic summonses to the accused and on the same day, the complainant found out about the posting on the accused’s Facebook.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the unrepresented accused said that she runs a bridal business but due to Covid-19, her business is not doing well.

She also said that she had already hidden the posting on Facebook from public viewing and this was her first offence.

In reply, the prosecution pressed for a heavier sentence to serve as a warning to would-be offenders not to do a similar offence in future.