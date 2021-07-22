13 families made homeless after fire destroys their house in Belaga

BINTULU (July 22): Thirteen families were made homeless after their house at Uma Seping Kajang, Long Koyan Sungai Belaga were razed in a fire yesterday.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station chief Christus Buson said they were alerted to the incident at 4.45pm.

He said it took firefighters from the Belaga fire station around five hours to reach the scene as they had to go through hilly and earth roads as well as river paths.

He said no casualties were reported in the incident but the affected residents could not salvage their belongings.

Two vehicles were also destroyed in the fire, he added.

Christus said seven other houses nearby were not affected.

After carrying out further inspection at the scene to make sure the fire was completely put out, the operation ended at 9.20pm.