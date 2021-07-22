25 localities in three states under EMCO from July 24 – DPM

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): A total of 25 localities in Sabah, Kelantan and Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Saturday (July 24) to Aug 6, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Minister of Defence, said in Sabah, the EMCO would involve Kampung Pukak, Mukim Tengah and Gayang Ria PPR, Mukim Berungis in Tuaran; Kampung Gumandang in Kudat; Kampung Lumatai Ulu in Beaufort; as well as Kampung Banting, Kampung Kawang and Kampung Ulu Bole in Sipitang.

In Pahang, 14 localities in Temerloh will be placed under the EMCO, namely, Taman Bahagia; Taman Bahagia Indah; Taman Bahagia Makmur; Taman Bahagia Permai; Taman Bahagia Courts; the entire Kampung Padang Lalang area; Taman Perumahan Sri Kemuning; Sri Kemuning Flats and Taman Temerloh Jaya.

Other localities involved are Taman Temerloh Jaya Indah; Taman Temerloh Makmur; the entire Felda Lakum area; Kampung Paya Keladan; and Taman Keladan Indah; as well as one locality in Bentong which is the Bentong Prison Complex including its quarters.

Ismail Sabri said that in Kelantan, three localities in Machang would be placed under the EMCO, namely Kampung Joh, Kampung Maka and Kampung Dewan Besar, Labok.

“The EMCO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) are similar to the ones previously announced,” he said in a statement on the development of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

He said the EMCO in three localities in Mukim Sura, Dungun, Terengganu, namely, the Rumah Awam Kos Rendah Gong Pasir, Kampung Gong Pasir and Taman Maidam, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended until Aug 6.

He said the government had also agreed to lift EMCO in five localities as scheduled tomorrow, namely, in Bestgrade Industrial Estate, Pokok Sena, Kedah and four more in Sabah, namely, Kampung Mangkubau Laut, Pitas; Ladang Sabah Mas Division Segama, Lahad Datu; Felda Umas 1, 3 and 4, Kalabakan and Phase 4B, Taman Bukit Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, he said, yesterday, four factories and 30 business premises were ordered to close for failing to comply with the SOPs.

Also on the same day, he added that a total of 525 individuals were arrested for violating the SOPs with 449 of them were slapped with compounds, 68 remanded and eight were allowed bail. – Bernama