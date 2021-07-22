3 Indonesians jailed for carrying fake inter-district travel permit

KUCHING (July 22): Three Indonesian men were yesterday sentenced to three months’ jail each for carrying fake inter-district travel police permit.

Anwar Durani, 45, Wardi Samoin, 40 and Tahmid, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar who ordered the jail term to run from the date of their arrest on July 7.

They were arrested around 10.30am at a roadblock at Jalan Batu Kitang-Bau when the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped for inspection.

The fake police permit bore the name of Tanjung Kidurong police station in Bintulu. However, the signature and stamp on the permit appeared suspicious and a quick check with the police station concerned found no such permit was issued to the trio.

The three foreigners were charged under Section 22(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, read together with Section 24 of the same Act and Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, four other Indonesians in the same vehicle were charged yesterday with travelling inter-district without police permit.

No plea was recorded from Enggano, 31, Muhammad Abu Kosim, 21, Harifin Suhairi, 40, and Sugiyono Imam, 46.

They were charged under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, read with Section 24 of the same Act and also Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Lower Court Assistant Registrar Aida Montong presided over the case, standing in for Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The four individuals will appear in court on July 27.

However, all seven individuals pleaded guilty to a charge of overstaying in the state before Sessions Court Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman, who sentenced them to four months’ jail each, starting July 7.

They had legally entered Sarawak through theTebedu Immigration post but subsequently overstayed, an offence under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

DPP Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi, Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang and Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad separately prosecuted the cases, while the seven Indonesians were not represented.