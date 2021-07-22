32 more new Covid-19 clusters identified nationwide – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): A cluster where a four-year old was the index case and another among workers of factories along Jalan Teratai in Klang are among the 32 new Covid-19 clusters reported over the last day.

Health Ministry (MOH) Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said today’s largest cluster was detected in Klang, Selangor, named the Industri Teratai cluster, where a total of 255 positive cases have been detected so far from the 900 people tested.

Most of those tested are workers from various factories in Batu 6, off Jalan Meru, as a result of targeted screening conducted by the MOH, said Noor Hisham, with positive cases in Klang, Petaling, Kuala Selangor, and Hulu Langat.

Six of today’s clusters have more than 100 positive cases traced to each of them, with today’s clusters contributing 1,562 positive cases towards today’s tally of 13,034 new infections.

Out of the 32 clusters, 21 of them were detected in workplaces such as factories, services companies, supermarkets, restaurants, and construction sites, while seven clusters were community infections caused by social activities including a funeral, two involving education institutions, and two more detected among those in high-risk groups.

The second largest cluster reported today is the Industri Jalan Sungai cluster in Hulu Langat detected among workers of a factory along Jalan Sungai Chua in Kajang, with 164 positive cases from 458 people screened.

Today’s third largest cluster by the number of infections is the Industri Jalan Bangi cluster also detected among factory workers of a factory along Jalan Bangi in Semenyih, also in Selangor.

Five of today’s clusters were detected in Selangor, six each in Kuala Lumpur and Johor, three in Penang, two each in Pahang, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak, and Kedah, and one each in Kelantan and Terengganu.

The largest community cluster reported today was detected in Sarawak and named the Abu Bengang cluster, with 131 positive cases out of the 193 people tested so far.

“This cluster involves the community at the Kambieng Abu Bengang house, Saratok. The index case for this cluster is a local woman aged 47-years old who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 19. The (index) case started showing symptoms on July 11,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Over in Johor, the Jalan Cenderai Sembilan cluster, which was sparked by a four-year old boy, has to date 14 positive cases from the 30 people screened so far.

Dr Noor Hisham explained the child started exhibiting symptoms on July 10 and tested positive four days later, but stopped short of explaining how the infection was spread to others.

Another community cluster in Johor is the Putri Fasa Enam cluster which was caused by family members visiting one another.

“This cluster involves visiting activities by family members at the home of the index case located along Jalan Sri Putri 6/11, Taman Putri, Johor Bahru,” he said, adding the index case is a 29-year old local man who tested positive on July 15.

Yet another community cluster that was caused by social activities is the Jalan Permas Lapan cluster also in Johor, which was caused by social activities within a neighbourhood along Jalan Permas 8/19, Bandar Baru Permas Jaya in Johor Bahru.

The cluster was triggered by a 37-year old woman who tested positive on July 13, with 11 positive cases from the 52 people screened so far.

Additionally, two clusters were detected among occupants of nursing homes, involving one in Sungai Petani, Kedah, and another in Kepong, in the capital.

In Kedah, the Dah Kempas cluster to date has 57 positive cases from the 66 people tested, while the Taman Kok Doh cluster in Jinjang has to date nine positive cases from 18 people tested.

On a whole, Dr Noor Hisham said 3,361 Covid-19 clusters have been detected locally, and with today’s new ones, 946 clusters remain active while 2,415 clusters have been declared as ended. – MalayMail