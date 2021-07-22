CM: Phase 1 of Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 to be implemented under 12MP

KUCHING (July 22): The first phase of the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 will be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) from this year to 2025, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

When launching the PCDS 2030 in conjunction with Sarawak Day 2021, he said the target under 12MP and the PCDS 2021-2030 is for the economy to grow at an average of six to eight per cent per annum.

“The Sarawak government has committed an estimated RM63 billion to implement PCDS 2030 under the 12MP whereby, RM30 billion will come from direct development expenditure and RM33 billion from alternative funding.

“Through this creative financial modelling and revenue reengineering, we will continue to enjoy a healthy fiscal position,” he said in his keynote address at the launch today.

In line with the strategic thrusts of the PCDS 2030, Abang Johari said the public capital spending will be on areas that yield the most economic, social and environmental impact.

He added that Sarawak’s focus is to develop the enablers such as basic infrastructure namely roads and bridges, treated water and electricity supply and telecommunication network.

“This will provide the foundation for us to leapfrog into the second phase of PCDS 2030 development, which is driven by talent, skills and innovation.

“This Plan is really to prosper the state, its people and to protect its environment for sustainable development,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said the state government cannot do this alone and thus calling on all Sarawakians to translate commitment into daily action, and drive sustainability on the ground.

He said the government can set the policies, but the energy to bring about concrete change must come from all ranging from business leaders who want to produce their goods and services in a more resilient and sustainable way, parents who wish to leave behind a better world for their children and to the community at large.

He said he was optimistic about the plan and believed that everyone’s commitment will make it happen.

“I can assure you that with the mandate given to the Gabungan Parti Saraawak (GPS) government, more development will be enjoyed by the people. Therefore, let us work together for a brighter future for Sarawak.”

On the short-term assistance to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) based on the views expressed by the various chambers of commerce, Abang Johari sai the state government is in the process of finalising the details which will be announced soon.

At a post-launch news conference, the Chief Minister stressed his confidence that Sarawak will be able to implement the plan because the state has the talents.

“Our shortcomings are our infrastructure such as water and electricity supply and road access,” he said, and immediately added that such basic infrastructure had improved over the years.

He pointed out: “Our road network has improved. By 2024 or 2025, it will all be completed.”

In terms of financing, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government has its own model to facilitate the state in providing services.

“It is now only 2021, by end of the 12th Malaysia Plan, we will achieve a certain level of success and we will continue from there. We will allow foreign investments to come in.

“We must develop our human capital based on our needs. We can do it, as long as GPS is in power,” he added.