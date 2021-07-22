Delta not a risk if SOPs adhered to, says state health director

KUCHING (July 22): Persons infected with the Covid-19 Delta variant or other strains do not pose a risk to others as long as everyone practises the wearing of face mask and physical distancing, said Sarawak Health Department director Dato Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.

He said this when allaying public fear over the rise in Covid-19 cases involving the Delta variant in Sarawak.

“New variants will not have any impact on the community if members practise the right standard operating procedures (SOPs). So I urge all to avoid gathering and also visiting during festivals,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“As many industries have been reopened, I also urge the people to practise physical distancing at their workplaces and even at the pantries.”

When asked if the Delta variant cases involved those who had received Covid-19 vaccination, Dr Mohamed Sapian said as these cases are not recent ones, he would have to gather the necessary background information from the relevant sources.

Yesterday, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM) director Prof Dr David Perera in his latest report said 76 new cases of the Delta variant have been detected in Sarawak.

Dr Perera said the variant was detected in samples from positive cases tested between June 7 and July 13.

He revealed that 52 of the 76 cases were detected in Kuching, 11 in Serian, three in Samarahan, five in Sri Aman, one each in Sibu, Miri and Betong, and one each from Import A and Import B categories.

Import A refers to returnees from overseas while Import B, from other states in the country.