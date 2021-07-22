Delta variant case detected from random sample – MDMC

MIRI (July 22): The single case of Delta variant infection which was detected in Miri is from a random sample taken here from time to time.

In a press release yesterday evening, Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) said information on this case was obtained following the latest statement by the director of the Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM) of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Professor Dr David Perera to the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This variant was detected through continuous detection and monitoring of SARS-COV-2 variants spread in the state based on a sample (Covid-19) of positive cases taken randomly for testing including from Miri District,” read the statement.

The statement added that the case has been put under quarantine at a quarantine centre here prior to the Covid-19 screening which took place towards the end of June.

In view of this, MDMC is reminding members of the public here to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, MDMC reminded those who have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to present themselves for their second dose according to their given appointment.

MDMC also reminded individuals aged 18 years and above in Miri who have yet to register for the vaccine or have or have not been called for their first dose to immediately contact MDMC.

MDMC can be contacted via WhatsApp at 011-59284348 or 011-59424290 (text only) and their details must be provided in order to be given an appointment date for vaccination.

Apart from WhatsApp, the public can also call MDMC directly at 085-322229, 085- 322410, 085-322382 or 085-322127.

Walk-in will also be accepted at Curtin University vaccination centre (Curtin PPV) starting tomorrow (July 23) from 2pm until 5pm, limited to 200 walk-ins daily.