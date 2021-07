EMCO at five areas in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Five areas in Sabah will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from July 24 to August 6.

They are Kampung Pukak and the Gayang Ria Projek Perumahan Rakyat (Tuaran); and Kampung Banting, Kampung Kawang and Kampung Ulu Bole (Sipitang).

The lockdowns at several areas in Sabah will be lifted as scheduled on Friday.

They are Phase 4B, Taman Bukit Sepanggar (Kota Kinabalu), Kampung Mangkubau Laut (Pitas), Ladang Sabah Mas Division Segama (Lahad Datu) and Felda Umas 1,3 & 4 (Kalabakan).