Four arrested in Kuching for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (July 22): Four suspects, including a female were arrested by the police when they were allegedly found to be in possession of drugs believed to be syabu at a rented room in Matang Jaya around 12.50am today.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said the suspects aged between 23 and 35 years-old also tested positive for Amphetamine, Methamphetamine and Benzodiazepine.

“During the raid, four plastic packets of syabu weighing at six grammes or worth RM500 were found by police,” said Lim in a statement today.

He added that the packets of drugs were found on a roof underneath the rented room’s window.

Lim said the case is currently being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, a background checks on all suspects revealed that they have a previous record for drug-related offences.

“One of the male suspects, a 32-year-old, besides drug related offences, has four police records under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle or any component part of a motor vehicle,” said Lim.

All of the suspects are currently under remand for investigations until July 26.