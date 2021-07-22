In land of beauty and diversity, love for Sarawak burns bright (VIDEO)

Sarawak is famous for many things – its cultural diversity, endless variety of delicacies and its natural beauty, just to name a few. And there are many more reasons for Sarawakians to fall in love with dearest ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’.

On Sarawak Day today, The Borneo Post spoke to several Sarawakians on why they love the Land of the Hornbills. Here’s what they say:

“Sarawak is a place where I was born. It is a place where I grew up, where I make a lot of friends, where all my family come from. And Sarawak is just a place where I feel connected with all the people that I meet. And of course, the food in Sarawak is heaven to me. No matter where I am, in other parts of the world – be it in Malaysia or competing at Miss Universe, all I can think about is my beloved home Sarawak. I am so proud to carry the name of Sarawak to the international stage.” – Francisca Luhong James, 26, Miss Universe Malaysia 2020

“Before I am a coach, I was a former athlete, and I have met people from other races such as Kayan, Iban, Kenyah, Penan, and Kelabit. Now, when I am a coach, I have met those from the Simunjan Ibans, the Bidayuhs and those coming from Asajaya and there is a lot to appreciate in their unique cultures.” – Stancy Ling Engan, 25, Full-time rugby coach

“Being a Sarawakian, what I love about Sarawak is the rich biodiversity. Being an outdoor person, I love hiking and trekking and I have the opportunity to experience the beautiful scenery that Sarawak has to offer. One of the places where I love to do trekking and hiking is Gunung Santubong, which gives me the chance to relax and just enjoy the beautiful flora and fauna that this land has to offer. However, there area a few places in Sarawak that I have yet to discover such as Gunung Murut, the highest peak in Sarawak; Gunung Mulu National Park, which has the Mulu pinnacles, and the Julan Waterfall, the highest waterfall in Sarawak located in Usun Apau National Park. I am truly glad that the local communities as well as the government going the extra mile in preserving these places and give the opportunity for our future generation to experience these wonderful places.” – Azra Tilai, 31, part-time lecturer at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak

“What I love about Sarawak is the identity that we have in our traditional music instrument. From every tune produced by the instruments, you can straight away identify which tribe it is originally from. And those sounds make us so colourful and unique.” – Rining Peter Paris, 48, Founder of Keep Green Movement (KGM)

“I love Sarawak because of the diversity of ethnic groups and races coexisting with each other. Happy Sarawak Day.” – Tuai Rumah Sangi Abu, 49, Kampung Kudei Baru, Satok

“The thing I love about Sarawak is its diversity – not only in terms of the culture, the food, but also the diverse landscape that we have which allows us to enjoy the various outdoor activities (such as) hiking. A lot of summits to climb, plenty of waterfalls to enjoy, and our forests are filled with wonderful flora and fauna. There are many things to do in Sarawak.” – Kevin Nila Nangai, 47, assistant manager Sarawak Tourism Board

“I love Sarawak for our unquestionable solidarity towards our state. The degree of loyalty Sarawakians have towards their home should never be underestimated. You can take us out of Sarawak, but you cannot take the Sarawakian out of us. When Sarawak is in question, you will find us standing firmly as one solid rock – so don’t mess with us!” – Dayangku Rulqaeyda, 20, student

“I think what’s best in Sarawak is the uniqueness of the state. As we can see, Sarawak is one of the state that have the most sub-ethnic groups which is approximately around 26 of them such as Malay, Iban, Bidayuh Kenyah, Penan, who live together in harmony while embracing the modern era but yet still preserving their own culture. Despite moving towards inevitable modernisation, the society still preserves their own identity and culture. Hence, it will become an example to the world because we commonly see developing countries neglecting and forgetting their own heritage and culture for the sake of modernisation. As a representative of the youth, I hope that the future generation of Sarawak will not feel ashamed and help to maintain our own identity apart from chasing the development for the betterment of our society. Selamat Hari Sarawak.” – Nurul Hafeezah Roslan, 23, student

“Sarawak is my birthplace. This is where I was born, I was raised up and until now. I am proud being a Sarawakian and being a Malaysian as a whole. One thing that makes me love Sarawak is the unity and diversity of its multicultural people.” – Ozie @ Loji Tungging, 54, tourist coordinator Sarawak Tourism Board

“Why I love Sarawak? It is because we are living in a community with diverse cultures. We can sit together and enjoy the food like no other places. Sarawak also has its beautiful landscape suitable for those doing outdoor activities.” – Journie Chong, 33, business owner

“I’ve been in Sarawak for more than 50 years. I went to school here. After schooling, after graduation, I worked here for more than 28 years. Now I’m retired and helping my father’s business. Sarawak all these while, has been peaceful, quiet and beautiful. Even though Sarawak has multiracial, multi ethnic community, everyone works together, and keeps the state such a peaceful and a beautiful place. I’ve been to many other places, even in Peninsular Malaysia, but I never see racial unity in any other states except for Sarawak.” – Shahjahan Sayeed Ahmad, 60, fabric shop operator