Ismail Sabri: NSC looking into easing restrictions for separated families who are fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): The National Security Council (NSC) is looking to allow separated family members to reunite if they have received both Covid-19 vaccines doses.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he has raised this topic during the daily security meetings and is hopeful a positive outcome will be achieved.

“I have seen the social media comments where many separated couples as well as mothers and fathers separated from their children have not been able to meet one another due to the travel restrictions that are in place.

“As a father myself, I am aware of the importance of family. Parents shouldn’t be separated from their children for too long a period of time. More so if said parents have received two Covid-19 vaccines doses.

“I have constantly brought up this matter during our meetings with the NSC, and God willing, may restrictions be eased for them so they can reunite with their families and loved ones,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

The government is studying the feasibility of lifting several restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals such as possibly allowing them to travel interstate.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the proposal to lift these restrictions for qualified individuals is being scrutinised by NIP’s technical working committee who he said would also be looking at the leeways given to fully vaccinated individuals by other countries.

He said the findings of the working committee, which comprises industry professionals, would then be presented to the NSC to be finalised. – MalayMail