Man in KL nabbed for allegedly cheating actor in contract deal

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): A man who claimed to be a ‘Datuk Seri’ has been arrested on suspicion of cheating a popular actor after promising to help him get a cleaning contract from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 26-yeard-old man was arrested by Kajang district police yesterday and would be handed over to Sentul police for investigation tomorrow.

“Yesterday, police received a report from a popular actor with the title Datuk who fell victim to a scam regarding the extension of a cleaning contract with DBKL.

“The actor met a local man who introduced himself as a Datuk Seri and offered him a tender in a DBKL cleaning project,” he said in a statement today.

After agreement was reached, the actor transferred RM18,100 to the suspect’s account, as a deposit of one per cent of the tender value, he added.

“After making the payment, the victim contacted the suspect for more details on the project offer but he gave all sorts of excuses,” he said.

Beh said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“The public can contact the CCID Response Centre at 03-26101559/1559 if they have doubts about any commercial transactions or activities,” he said. – Bernama