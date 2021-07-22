Man jailed, fined for wrongfully confining three women

KOTA KINABALU: A man was jailed for nine months and fined RM3,000, in default, six months’ imprisonment by a Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday for three counts of wrongfully confining three women aged between 26 – 36.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the sentences on Chong Kim Boon, 36, after he pleaded guilty to all the charges under Section 342 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

On the first to the third charges, the accused had confined the three victims at a house in Penampang on July 14.

The facts of the case stated that the complainant received a WhatsApp message from one of the victims stating that they (the victims) were not allowed to go out from the house and the house key was held by the accused.

The said victim also sought help from the complainant for them (the victims) to get out from the house.

Following that request, the complainant had lodged a police report for further action be taken.

On July 15, the police raided the house and the accused failed to give cooperation when asked by the police to open the house door.

The police later cut the gate’s padlock and broke the house door in order to enter the house.

The court had ordered for the accused to serve the jail terms concurrently from the date of his arrest.