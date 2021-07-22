More than 15 mln vaccine doses administered nationwide as of yesterday – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): A total of 15,517,866 doses of the Cpvid-19 vaccines had been administered in the country as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Through a share on his Twitter, he said the number included 446,052 doses which were administered yesterday, with 282,980 of them given as first dose and 163,072 to the second dose recipients.

“The new development brings the latest number of individuals to complete both doses of the vaccine to 4,932,981, which is 15.1 percent of the country’s population,” he said.

Labuan remained the state with the highest percentage of adults completing the vaccination, at 68 per cent, followed by Sarawak (49.4 per cent), Perlis (36.5 per cent), Klang Valley (22.7 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (21.8 per cent). – Bernama