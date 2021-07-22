PM Muhyiddin wishes Sarawakians Happy Sarawak Day

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wishes Happy Sarawak Day 2021 to all Sarawakians celebrating it today.

“The celebration must truly be meaningful to all the Sarawakians as it was on this date 58 years ago that Sarawak was officially attained self-government,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Muhyiddin also expressed confidence that Sarawak Day would be celebrated meaningfully by the Sarawakians in their own way and concept even without face-to-face gatherings and activities amid Covid-19.

Similar to last year, the Sarawak Day’s celebration this year would use the same theme of “Sarawak Gemilang Untuk Semua”.

The hybrid celebration of Sarawak Day 2021 would be held at the State Assembly Complex in Kuching at 8.30 pm with the number of guests limited to 100 in compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures as Sarawak is still under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg and his wife, as well as several state Cabinet minister are expected to attend the event.

The celebration would feature a mix of virtual and live performances including a dance titled “Sarawak Bahagia”, video presentations on “Aspirasi Sarawakku Sayang”, a short film titled “I Am Sarawak” and a documentary titled “The Struggle”. – Bernama