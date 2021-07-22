Police seeking next-of-kin of man found dead in middle of road at KM127 of Jalan Miri-Bintulu

MIRI (July 22): A man was found dead in the middle of the road at KM127 of Jalan Miri-Bintulu near an oil palm plantation by the public on Tuesday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the identity of the deceased, believed to be around 30 to 40 years old, has yet to be ascertained.

“It is believed that he is a victim of a hit-and-run,” Alexson said.

He added the accident is believed to have happened between Monday night and early morning on the day he was found lying on the road at around 5.15am.

Alexson said when found, the victim, who is 165 centimetres (cm) tall with short black hair, was wearing a black shirt and red-and-black knee-length trousers.

The body was then taken to Miri Hospital Forensics Department for further action.

“Anyone who had lost a family member or had witnessed the incident, can contact Miri Traffic Police Station at 085-430379.

“Hopefully, the victim’s next-of-kin can be found,” he added.