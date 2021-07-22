Politician’s pre-trial case management Aug 30

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Courts here on Thursday fixed August 30 for pre-trial case management of a politician, who was charged with five counts of molesting two women, including an Unduk Ngadau (UN) contestant.

Phillip Among @ Daniel Dell Fidelis, 52, faced charges under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or with whipping or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Four of the cases were heard before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie while another case was heard before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles.

The prosecution requested for another pre-trial case management in order to hand over other additional relevant documents to the accused.

On the first count, Phillip was accused of molesting an 18-year-old woman at a living room of a capsule inn here at 11pm on April 17.

On the second to the fifth charges, the accused allegedly molested the UN contestant at a studio of a company at Asia City, inside a moving car on the way from dinner to an old office, at a staircase beside a photo studio here and inside an office at Metrotown respectively on May 19.

The accused is currently released on a bail of RM8,000 for each of the charges with two local sureties and his sureties can be the same persons.

During a previous hearing, the court also ordered for the accused’s passport be impounded by the prosecution, to report once a month at a nearest police station and the accused and/or his representative be restricted to communicate with the victims and/or the families of the victims.

The prosecution will be producing 13 witnesses to testify against the accused, who was represented by counsel Abdul Fikry Jaafar Abdullah.