Sarawak Day time to reflect on history, sacrifices of past leaders – Uggah

KUCHING (July 22): The Sarawak Day celebration on July 22 is an occasion for all the people of Sarawak to appreciate and remember the history and sacrifices of the state’s previous leaders in fighting for the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said their struggle has shaped racial understanding and unification as well as ensured economic, political and social stability in Sarawak.

“Taking lessons from the success of the previous Sarawak state government is also important for us to maintain a high patriotic spirit towards our own state because if not us, who else will take care of Sarawak?” he said in a message in conjunction with 2021 Sarawak Day today.

For the people born before 1963, added Uggah, they have seen how Sarawak was then compared to now in terms of advancement in the economic, social, physical and political sectors.

Therefore, Uggah called on the people of Sarawak to continue to be united and work together to make it a successful state with a developed status by 2030.

In his message, he also expressed his thanks and appreciation to all the frontliners who have worked hard day and night fighting the Covid-19 epidemic for the health and safety of all Sarawakians and also Malaysians.

“The war against Covid-19 is not an easy thing because there are many things that need to be taken into account in terms of security, economy and well-being of the people,” he said.

However, with the cooperation, commitment and understanding of the people, he said he is confident that Sarawak will succeed in combating Covid-19.

Uggah remembers July 22 as one of the most important historical events in Sarawak as it was on this date in 1963 that it was empowered to govern itself.