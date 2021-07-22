SDMC: Another commercial premise in Kuching listed in HIDE

KUCHING (July 22): The Metrocity Square in Matang here has been added to the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to 257 to date, the committee said in a statement today.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.

Meanwhile SDMC said the police have issued 19 compounds for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak today.

According to the committee, seven compounds were issued in Kuching, Bintulu (8), Miri (3) and one in Matu-Daro district.

It said 19 compounds were issued for failure to check-in via MySejahtera (9), going out of an Enhanced Movement Control (EMCO) area without police permission (3), not wearing face mask (3), not practising physical distancing (2), cross district travel with no permission (1) and entering an EMCO area without police permission (1).

Since March 18 last year, the committee said the police had issued 9,457 compounds.

Moreover, it added the local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued four compounds for SOPs violations, with all of them from the Bintulu Development Authority.

The violations were failure to update or incomplete record book (2) and failure to undergo health screening before entering a premise (2).

The committee said the local authorities had issued a total of 1,345 compounds since Feb 1 this year.