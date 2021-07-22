See: Revisit intent, true spirit of declaring July 22 as Sarawak Day

KUCHING (July 22): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How says Sarawak should revisit the intent and true spirit of declaring July 22 as ‘Sarawak Day’ or ‘Sarawak Independence Day’ which was gazetted in 2016, to make it really count.

“The late chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had on April 23, 2016 declared July 22 a public holiday for Sarawak in honour of past leaders who have sacrificed much for the state’s independence, and raise historical awareness among Sarawakians.

“The late Tok Nan also assured Sarawakians that he would continue to pursue negotiations for the return of autonomous power and rights to Sarawak,” See said in a statement yesterday.

He added Adenan had also famously said Sarawak wanted those powers back, apart from wanting to claim its rights for oil royalty as five per cent was definitely not enough.

“Adenan also said ‘Because I am your chief minister not of Kedah or other states, so whatever that involves our Land and affect our people, I will fight for you, all the way’.

“Therefore, the declaration of Sarawak Day is to instill in all Sarawakians a greater sense of identity and belonging, and for Sarawakians to show their love for Sarawak,” said See.

Moving on from the first Sarawak Day in 2016, See said Sarawakians must evaluate how much everyone has done to further Sarawakians’ common vision and mission to have the autonomous power and sovereign rights returned and restored to Sarawak.

Progress was made during the period from the third quarter of 2018 to the end 2019, and Sarawak has achieved much progress from the negotiation for the devolution of autonomous power and rights to Sarawak and Sabah, pursuant to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), he added.

“The progress was, however, halted, with the change in the federal government and administration.

“Since then, there has been little or no progress in the negotiation with the federal government with regards to the restoration and return of our autonomy, special rights and sovereign authority in accordance with MA63,” he said.

See also said the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 16 months had tormented the socio-economic fabrics of Sarawak, overwhelmed all sectors of our society and the lives and livelihood of all Sarawakians and Sarawakian families.

However, with the autonomous and sovereign power and rights to administer the subject matters, manage and develop our rich natural resources to utilise the wealth generated, he said there was no doubt that Sarawak could have dealt with the pandemic better, and lessen the hardship of all Sarawakians.

The Sarawak government and all Sarawakians must therefore revisit the intent of the declaration of July 22 as Sarawak Day.

“Let us chart our political roadmap to move forward purposefully and intensely for the restoration of Sarawak’s full autonomous rights and sovereign power, for the betterment of Sarawak and all Sarawakians,” said See.