SESB to give discount, postpone power cut

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) customers will receive a discount on their electricity bill as announced by the government.

Following the announcement by the government on the implementation of the People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) package on June 28, 2021, SESB will be giving a discount on electricity bill to the targeted group based on their monthly electricity bill from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Configuration work on the SESB billing system has been carried out since early this month to insert the discount on electricity bills under Pemulih.

SESB Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Idris Mohd Noor said following the configuration work, the electricity bills of SESB users will be delayed for the month of July.

“SESB has stopped meter reading on site to update the billing system to ensure the discount will be given to all users,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Idris added that SESB wants to ensure the implementation of the Pemulih discount goes on smoothly.

He said that users’ accounts will be billed on average in the system based on the monthly bill amount prior to this and will be adjusted when the meter reading on site is implemented at the end of the month.

He urged users to register at the SESB Online Customer Services (OCS) to check their bills.

Idris also urged them to update their user information data to ease the channeling of the latest information on SESB’s service to users, including receiving short message service (SMS) concerning their bills.

He also said that SESB is postponing the electricity supply cut until 31 August 2021 for all SESB customers.

Customers can call SESB Careline at 15454 or 088- 515000, 019- 852 5427 (WhatsApp) for further information.