State civil service committed to facilitating Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 implementation – State Secretary

KUCHING (July 22): The state civil service is committed to facilitating the implementation of the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 by providing necessary support to the government, the private sector and the community, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

“I believe we have the capacity and capability to implement the various initiatives, programmes and projects that have been planned.

“With the strategic direction in place, Sarawak and its people will witness and experience robust development that will elevate the socio-economic well-being of the people with more access to economic opportunities,” he said before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the PCDS 2030 in conjunction with Sarawak Day 2021.

A book on the Sarawak PCDS 2030 was also unveiled in connection with the launch.

With this launch, Jaul said the next important step is to develop the Action and Implementation Plan (AIP) to detail out the important action steps, which are required to achieve the key outcomes identified in PCDS 2030.

According to him, the AIP is an important exercise to provide very definite guide for agencies, and future heads of agencies in implementing PCDS 2030.

“Everything we do during and after this crisis must be with a strong focus on building more equitable, inclusive and sustainable economy and society that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change, and the many other global challenges we may face.

“This Plan is a continued effort of many parties, to ensure that the Plan is more wholesome, with the wise guidance of the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) and the Chief Minister; and at the same time to provide various stakeholders with the opportunity to share their thoughts and aspiration. It has been an arduous journey.

“To put on record, we have engaged and collaborated with more than 1,000 stakeholders from 250 organisations, both public and private sectors involving 20,000 man hours,” pointed out Jaul.

He thanked all members of the SEAC who had shared their wisdom and expertise in respective field to help prepare the Plan.

“We also gathered inputs on technical matters from the working committee which I am chairing. I am pleased to inform that members of the working committee comprises of professionals from various government agencies, private sector, business federations and associations, professional experts as well as academia and individuals who have come together with us and contribute in the formulation of the Plan. To them, I say thank you.”

He said Sarawak is now at a very testing time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused unfold sufferings across the globe with workers displaced, mobility of people severely restricted, while businesses seriously interrupted.

He added that it was these trying circumstances that prompted the Chief Minister to deviate from the normal planning approach, and came up with the PCDS 2030.