State polls chance to vote in leaders, parties able to establish fair govt – Baru

KUCHING (July 22): Sarawakians will once again be given the opportunity to put in place the leaders and political parties that are able to establish a truly ‘Fair Land Sarawak’ in the coming state election, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

He said at this critical juncture when Malaysia is facing a crippling failure of governance causing hundreds of thousands of citizens to lose their jobs, income and savings, and even their lives, there is a need to reassess the governance of Sarawak.

“It is obvious to us now as we face the Covid-19 pandemic, that being shackled to the federal government’s policies and decisions is not doing Sarawakians any favours.

“Covid-19 is a runaway train in Malaysia and the government has no control over it. People’s lives are in tatters and the economy is in shambles,” he said in his Sarawak Day message.

He said at this time, the people of Sarawak can really appreciate the advantages of restoring the state’s autonomous powers and sovereign rights from the federal government.

“We would be able to chart our own course for public health and well-being, and institute our own measures for economic resilience and recovery.

“If we had a sovereign wealth fund that was applied wisely and judiciously, no Sarawakian would have needed to fly the white flag,” he said in reference to the white flag campaign, a community initiative created to help less fortunate Malaysians who are struggling to cope during the pandemic.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, said it is regrettable that much of the conversation about Sarawak’s story is filled with ‘if only’ and ‘should have’.

“There is a common lamentation of what could have been if we had taken a different path or been more vigilant.

“I see it as an encouraging sign that more Sarawakians are gaining an awareness of Sarawak’s history,” he said.

He said July 22, 1963 was not strictly the day of Sarawak’s independence but rather a day when the state achieved self-government.

“However, this lasted for only 56 days until September 16, 1963 when Sarawak, together with North Borneo and Singapore, joined with Malaya to form Malaysia,” he said.

He pointed out that July 22 conjured different sentiments in different people where some from the older generation may have fond memories of the good old days under the colonial government while some prefer to depict that era as a time when the state was ‘colonised’, imputing negative connotations such as oppression and suppression.

“Some of the former group even go beyond the official British rule to the rule of the White Rajahs during which there was a just and fair government as evidenced by their 9 Cardinal Principles which was later incorporated in the preamble of our Constitution in 1941. And there are others who want to go back to the time of the ‘Fair Land Sarawak’ we once knew, to the extent of wanting to revert to that song as our State Anthem.

“It is appropriate to ask – why all this longing for the past? Basically it is because now there are too many social and political issues of unfairness, injustice and discrimination based on race and religion, violation of our rights relating to matters such as native customary rights (NCR), our religious beliefs and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) whereas in the past, Sarawakians coexisted harmoniously with full acceptance of all others,” he said.

He said fundamentally, Sarawakians are longing to bring back the basic practice and observance of good governance, fair play and equality by the powers that be.

“Most importantly, Sarawakians are now becoming more vocal about regaining our rights under MA63 that have been violated for many years by the federal government,” he added.

Baru said what Sarawakians all long for of the yesteryears can be achieved again only if the right people are chosen to lead Sarawak.

“So this year’s message is crucial as it comes at the eve of our 12th state election. There is a saying that with awareness, there comes choice and responsibility. Our elections will be held soon.

“I urge all Sarawakians who long for a better and stronger Sarawak to make it their personal responsibility to choose wisely. Happy Sarawak Day,” he said.