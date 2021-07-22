Wee: PCDS 2030 a far-sighted long-term roadmap for transformation of Sarawak, its people

KUCHING (July 22): The Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 is a far-sighted long-term roadmap for the transformation of Sarawak and its people, said Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA).

Its president Dato Richard Wee said the PCDS 2030 is a well thought out strategy and plan that detailed out specific areas to be focused on between now and 2030.

He noted that the PCDS 2030 had at least provided Sarawakians the idea of what are the areas that will put Sarawak on the pinnacle of its height by 2030

“It also gives the government agencies a very clear idea on what needs to be focus on and implemented in a well balance and efficient manner.

“A lot of things in the PCDS 2030 are just as good as it should be implemented by the relevant agencies,” he said when commenting on the PCDS 2030 which was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg this morning.

Wee commended the Chief Minister whom he believed had put a lot of thinking to chart the direction of the state for the future.

He said with the launching of the PCDS 2030, Sarawak has at least got a long-term roadmap and strategy to transform the state.

He hoped through the PCDS 2030, the government agencies will know what to do while the business communities and the people at large will know what to anticipate.

“SFCA will be more than happy to help the government to disseminate the information on the PCDS 2030 to the community and its members so that they know what the government is doing.

“We hope the government can print the booklet on PCDS 2030 in Mandarin so that can show to the Chinese community in Sarawak and the people in China on Sarawak’s long term strategy to develop the state,” he said.

Wee said SFCA welcomes the long term strategies like the PSDC 2030, which were never unveiled publicly before this.

“This is not just a far-sighted post Covid-19 development strategy but also a long-term roadmap to transform Sarawak.

“I hope the people will understand that this roadmap has nothing to do with the assistance packages for the immediate relief of the people.

“This is for the long term development of Sarawak and its people,” he said.

Sarawak this morning launched its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, aspiring to be a thriving society driven by data and innovation to enjoy economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainable environment.

Abang Johari, who launched the PCDS 2030 in conjunction with Sarawak Day 2021, said Sarawak needs to double the size of the economy from RM136 billion in 2019 to RM282 billion in 2030.

He said the core objectives of the PCDS 2030 are to change the economic structure, to modernise and increase efficiency, to increase household income to gross domestic product (GDP) share and to place environmental sustainability in the state’s recovery efforts and long-term economic growth.

He said the PCDS 2030 comes with seven strategic thrusts, and is anchored on six economic sectors as the main engines of growth, which will be supported by seven enablers.